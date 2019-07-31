Federal agents raid South Bend Housing Authority

Federal agents raided the South Bend Housing Authority Wednesday morning.

The U.S. Department of Justice did not confirm or deny "the existence of an investigation." However, the department did confirm federal law enforcement activity in the South Bend area.

The housing authority board president told 16 News Now a "complaint" was involved in sparking this investigation.

The board is expected to release more information. As of Wednesday afternoon, no arrests had been made.

Residents say they are worried about what will happen to them, but they are not surprised by the federal probe. Many divulged their poor living situations and mistreatment by housing authority staff.

“They don’t return your phone calls, they won’t answer your phone calls. It’s like you don’t matter to them. They come to work to get a paycheck, they don’t come to work to help us. That’s what they do," a resident who wanted to be identified only as Vernice said.

The South Bend Mayor's Office said it is aware of the situation and sent out this statement:

Earlier today the Mayor’s Office became aware through local media reports of today’s law enforcement action at the Housing Authority. While the Housing Authority is not part of the City administration, the Mayor is concerned and will be closely following the situation.

The Mayor is in touch with the Board of Commissioners and has asked that they keep him informed on what they learn from federal officials. In the meantime, he has offered the City’s assistance to help ensure residents are not negatively impacted by this situation. He has been advised that normal operations will continue.

Inquiries concerning Housing Authority matters, including this case, should be directed to the Board of Commissioners.

This is a developing story. Stay with 16 News Now for the latest developments.

