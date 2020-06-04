Fear causing bad information to flood social media

Earlier this week 16 News Now told you about rumors of possible riots being spread around social media, and debunked those claims as false. However, the rumors are still making their rounds across social media.

So where is all this disinformation coming from and how can you make sure you don't fall victim to bad info?

"When you see something online, investigate it before you share it," Tim Weninger says. He's an Associate Professor of Computer Science and Engineering at Notre Dame.

Numerous posts and messages have been coming to the 16 News Now Facebook page. Many are warnings of bus loads of bad actors looking to riot around Michiana and beyond. So far these are baseless rumors.

"With just about anything you see online these days you have to take it with a large grain of skepticism salt, if that makes sense," Erik Johnson, owner of J2 Marketing says.

Also, warnings about bricks that some believe have been left on purpose for rioters to use to loot and smash windows. This rumor also baseless as the South Bend Police Department put out a Facebook post saying a stack of bricks in town has been there or a long time and the city is aware of them.

"When someone hears a bit of information or a bit of news, regardless if its true or false, they're don't have time to investigate it for themselves so they're going to take someone's word for it, especially a trusted friend or a trusted neighbor who heard it from a friend who heard it from a friend or neighbor," Weninger says.

"You've got to look at human psychology, we have a a subconscious craving for sensational and shocking information," Johnson says.

People falling for fake news, and sending a share that might cause a scare.

"There's organizations that have a financial incentive to get this information out," Johnson adds. "To get that revenue from sharing it online, and then we fall for that as humans because we have a confirmation bias which we want to be right. So when we see things that match what we think, we want to share it because it makes us look right, even if it might be not true."

"There are individuals and groups who's job it is, is to confuse information, to make up false stories and to scare the population," Weninger says.

So be aware before you share.

"You have got to do your research, you have got to get your information from multiple sources. You can't just base it on one thing you saw. Be skeptical, as much as you can be," Johnson says.