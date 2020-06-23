Fauci hopeful for a vaccine by late 2020, early 2021

The government’s top infectious disease expert says he is cautiously optimistic that there will be a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the year or early 2021, but warns that the next few weeks will be critical to tamping down coronavirus hot spots around the country.

Dr. Anthony Fauci and other top health officials also told lawmakers on Tuesday they have not been asked to slow down testing for coronavirus.

This is an issue that became controversial after President Donald Trump said last weekend that he had asked them to do just that because it was uncovering too many infections.

Trump said Wednesday that he wasn’t kidding when he said that.