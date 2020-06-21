Father's Day at PEGGS downtown South Bend

Going out to eat is a popular way to celebrate Father's Day. 16 News Now caught up with a local South Bend restaurant to see how they were handling business Sunday in light of the pandemic.

PEGGS in downtown South Bend was as busy as ever Sunday with many families enjoying breakfast either outdoors or inside.

PEGGS says they have been taking into consideration both what customers and staff want during the reopening process.

The restaurant is currently operating with more patio seating than normal and with the dining room open for the third weekend.

A co-owner of PEGGS tells 16 News Now that they have been doing about twice the amount of service steps in order to be open for a day like Father's Day.

"This has been busier and actually, I won't know until the end of the day, but right now it feels like it's busier than even a normal Father's Day. It probably, maybe, emphasizes things that people have learned about family, also. Families are together a little bit more now, so that's a really good thing," PEGGS co-owner Peg Dalton said.

For more information on PEGGS and their hours visit their website here peggssouthbend.com