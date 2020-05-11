Father, son die after Michigan City crash

Police have identified the father and son who died after a Michigan City crash Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 5800 block of Franklin Street at 11:07 a.m.

Brandon Sparks, a 22-year-old from Michigan City, died at the scene of the crash.

His father, 47-year-old Douglas Sparks of Michigan City, died a short time later at Franciscan Hospital.

The driver of a second vehicle was uninjured.

"A preliminary investigation revealed that Douglas Sparks was traveling southbound on Franklin Street when his vehicle began drifting left of center into the northbound lanes of Franklin Street," according to the Michigan City Police Department. "Upon entering the northbound lanes, the Honda then collided head-on with the Dodge Ram pickup, causing severe damage to both vehicles."

From the Michigan City Police Department:



On Sunday May 10th, 2020 at approximately 11:07 A.M., officers assigned to the Michigan City Police Department’s patrol shift were dispatched to the 5800 block of Franklin Street in reference to a personal injury automobile accident. Upon their arrival officers located a severely damaged 2005 Honda Civic and a 2016 Dodge Ram pickup resting in the northbound lanes of Franklin Street, just south of the McDonalds restaurant. LaPorte County EMS and Michigan City Fire Department personnel worked quickly to extricate the male driver of the Honda, Douglas Sparks, 47, and his passenger, Brandon Sparks, 22, both of Michigan City. Despite their efforts, Brandon was pronounced dead at the scene by the LaPorte County Coroner’s Office. Douglas Sparks, Brandon’s father, died a short time later at Franciscan Hospital. The driver of the second vehicle Anthony Banks, 28, was uninjured.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Douglas Sparks was traveling southbound on Franklin Street when his vehicle began drifting left of center into the northbound lanes of Franklin Street. Upon entering the northbound lanes, the Honda then collided head-on with the Dodge Ram pickup, causing severe damage to both vehicles.

The Michigan City Police Department’s Traffic Division is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding this accident and ask that anyone who may have witnessed this accident to please contact Captain Jeff Loniewski at 219-874-3221 ext. 1008.



