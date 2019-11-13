Father of fatal hit-and-run victim speaks out

Police are still searching for the suspect in a hit-and-run that killed a 2014 Notre Dame graduate last month.

Now, her father is speaking out.

"To be honest, I think whoever did it is probably suffering themselves," Paul Turgeon said. "They could probably do themselves some good by admitting what they did."

Hannah Turgeon, 27, flew in from Denver, where she worked, meeting in South Bend her dad, who traveled from her native Los Angeles. They watched their alma mater defeat USC.

Paul said his daughter then convinced him to go with her to the Linebacker Lounge.

"[We] finally got in and saw some friends of hers. It was the end of a great day," Paul recalled.

Around 2:15 a.m. on Oct. 13, surveillance video shows Hannah walking toward a vehicle that had stopped in the northbound lane of South Bend Avenue, presuming it was a ride-sharing service.

Investigators say another vehicle, possibly a dark-colored SUV, then plowed into Hannah when she turned to cross the street back to where her father was waiting.

"A split second later, she was gone," Paul said.

St. Joseph County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Eric Tamashasky said they are awaiting additional evidence that could possibly give them a better idea of who might be the suspect. Thanks to surveillance video, they know the path the suspect vehicle took before and after the driver hit Hannah.

To the suspect, Tamashasky said: "At this point, come forward. You've seen it. You can see what's going on. Every day that family grieves and has to wonder who [the suspect] is. [The suspect] is continuing to revictimize the family. Stop it."

After reviewing surveillance video, police say the suspect vehicle has a distinctive horizontal, red brake light where the bumper would be, which might be an after-market addition to the car.

"[If] one of your neighbors looks like they used to have [the brake light] and had it removed, there's going to be screw holes from that after-market part on the back end," Tamashasky indicated.

Paul described his daughter as a beautiful, smart, generous and funny young woman. She graduated magna cum laude from the University of Notre Dame.

"It hurts to talk about," he said. "It's what I've got to do."

Anyone with information on the suspect can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 574-288-STOP. Tips can also be submitted online or from your mobile device at

www.p3tips.com/203 or the P3 mobile app.

