Father and two children hit at Georgia school bus stop

A 9-year-old girl is in critical condition after she, her 6-year-old sister and their father were hit by a car while waiting for the school bus in Georgia.

A Forsyth County Schools spokesman says it happened when the bus stopped around 7 a.m. Friday. As the bus activated its lights and stop sign, 19-year-old Christopher Frachiseur allegedly drove around the bus and over a curb - hitting the family.

WXIA-TV reports the younger girl and the girls' father are in stable condition.

Frachiseur faces three counts of serious injury by vehicle, driving under the influence of drugs, reckless driving, failure to stop for a school bus loading or unloading and other charges. He is being held in the Forsyth County Jail without bond. It's unknown if he has an attorney.