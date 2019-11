One man is dead, and a woman is injured following a shooting in Elkhart late Saturday night.

Police say they were called to the 300 block of Wagner Avenue around 11:26 PM. They found two victims upon arrival, and both were taken to the hospital.

One victim, a 26-year-old man, was later pronounced dead. The other, a 25-year-old woman, has non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made at this time.

This story will be updated as more information comes along.