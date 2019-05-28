Farmers affected by recent rains and flooding

It is disappointing for some who cannot get out to the parks or beach yet because of the weather. But for others, the seemingly constant rain has been far more concerning.

All over Michiana, crops are being affected by the rain and flooding, to the point that the farmers are wondering what to do next.

In fact, according to one farmer, it has been one of the wettest seasons in decades.

"I don't remember ever [anything like] this," farmer Joe Leininger said. "I talked to my dad and he said '96 was a real bad year. It was planting beans around the Fourth of July, and that's the last time we've seen this much rain."

Leininger also said that a rainy season like this often means the summer will be hot and dry, which would pose another problem local farmers would have to deal with this year.

