Fans get ready for Notre Dame football home opener

We are less than 24 hours away from Notre Dame's first home game of the season, and the excitement is building.

Fans are gathered outside the Rockne Memorial for the first pep rally of the season.

We've met a lot of fans who have traveled from all over the country for Saturday's game.

Tons of people flocked to Notre Dame Stadium to take photos on the field and around the stadium.

For one family Lindsay Stone talked with, it took 14 hours to get here, but they said it's for a good reason.

The Holguin family are Notre Dame alums but originally from the southwest, so they said it was a game they had to be at.

"We're out here supporting our Fighting Irish," said Adrianna Holguin.

"We do have a special connection to this game because we're from the southwest originally, so New Mexico is a big part of our upbringing. This is a special day. All of our friends are coming out here to watch the game," Martin Holguin added.

Friday's pep rally starts at 6 p.m. on South Quad outside Rockne Memorial.

