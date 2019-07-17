Family writes obituary for SB toddler who fell from cruise ship

The South Bend family of an 18-month-old toddler who died after falling from a cruise ship wrote a heartbreaking obituary, remembering her as "the smartest and happiest baby."

Chloe Wiegand died when she fell from her grandpa's arms through an open window on the 11th story of the cruise ship.

She is the daughter of South Bend police officer Alan Wiegand.

The obituary says Chloe was a Notre Dame hockey fan, and she was "loved and cherished beyond measure every single moment of her life."

It also went on to say the family wants to express their "sincere gratitude for the thoughts, prayers and kindness shown to them during this time of extreme grief."

