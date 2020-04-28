Family wants greater transparency on COVID-19 cases from Elkhart nursing home

A local family is demanding greater transparency from an Elkhart nursing facility following a reported outbreak of at least 27 cases.

"They just don't have the professionalism – I mean, do the right thing. Do the right thing," said Pamela, whose mother has coronavirus and lives in the memory care unit of Greenleaf Health Campus.

Roughly five weeks ago, Pamela, her mother's power of attorney, said an employee at the Beardsley Avenue facility contacted her regarding her e-mail address; they wanted to send her a letter about a Greenleaf worker testing positive for coronavirus. That letter did not come until a month later.

On Wednesday, April 22, Pamela said she called Greenleaf, asking for an update on her mother's health but was told that information had to come from corporate, Trilogy Health Services. Concerned, Pamela tells 16 News Now she went to the nursing home the same day and knocked on her mother's window so they could speak through the phone and see each other.

"She says, 'I'm very sore.' I said, 'What happened?' She says, 'I fell,' and I went, 'Oh, nobody told me about that, and she said, 'Well, they'll fill you in.'"

On Friday, April 24, an undated letter indicating one Greenleaf employee had tested positive finally arrived. It was mailed to the bank of Pamela's mother. On Monday, April 27, Pamela said corporate - Trilogy Health Services - called her on a whim.

"They just wondered if I had been in contact with, if anyone from the nursing home in Elkhart, had contacted me, and I said, 'No,'" recalled Pamela.

She said the woman from Trilogy informed her that Greenleaf had 27 coronavirus cases.

"Corporate ended up calling the director of Greenleaf, wanting to know why she had not contacted me," Pamela said.

Meanwhile, Pamela received a message from one of her mother's aides. It contained a picture of her mother along with health updates.

"'Does she have the virus?'" Pamela asked the aide. "And she said, 'Yes,' and I went, 'Oh, that's wonderful that her aide who was kind enough to take a picture was my first notice.'"

On Monday night, Pamela finally received a phone call from the director of Greenleaf, who confirmed Pamela's mother had coronavirus. The director reportedly told Pamela, of the 27 cases, 11 were in the 14-resident memory care unit where Pamela's mother lives and 13 were other facility residents. It is unclear if the remainder of the positive tests are facility employees.

"It's very unnerving when you have a loved one in there who is already compromised and very confused," said Pamela. "And now, she’s sicker than ever."

Pamela said Greenleaf agreed to provide bi-weekly text updates on her mother's condition.

On Tuesday, April 28, Trilogy Health Services released the following statement, confirming multiple coronavirus cases at Green Leaf Health Campus in Elkhart:

"According to a study conducted by NBC News, as of April 10, 2020, thirty-six states have reported a total of 2,849 long-term care facilities with COVID-19 cases. Despite many providers’ best efforts, including stringent infection control measures and screening protocols, the virus, which can be transmitted by asymptomatic carriers, continues to find its way into facilities that are home to the country’s most vulnerable population. As COVID-19 continues to work its way through the country, like most providers, Greenleaf Health Campus, located in Elkhart, Indiana, has experienced an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Greenleaf Health Campus has followed infection protocols that were put into place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), and local and state health officials. These include:

-Abiding by a policy to restrict visitors to the campus, with exceptions as permitted for family members of residents with end of life care needs.

-Screening individuals entering the facility, including employees, pharmacy providers, and other medically essential vendors. An individual that does not pass the screening is not permitted to enter the campus and is asked to leave immediately.

-Residents and employees have their temperatures taken multiple times per day and are also monitored for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

-Employees with positive COVID-19 diagnoses are instructed to quarantine, removed from the work schedule, and directed to seek appropriate medical care.

-If any residents become symptomatic, the campus follows isolation precaution measures with closer monitoring in accordance with public health guidelines.

-Any residents with severe symptoms are transferred to a higher level of care when and where appropriate.

-The campus is sanitized with the proper disinfectant solutions frequently.

-Staff wear Personal Protective Equipment to limit the spread of the virus.

-Food is being delivered directly to residents in their rooms.

-Group activities have been cancelled within the campus, as well as community events, until further notice.

-Greenleaf Health Campus is continuously working in coordination with state and local health agencies to ensure that it takes necessary steps to prevent the spread of infection.

“We take these precautions extremely seriously,” commented Leigh Ann Barney, President and CEO of Trilogy Health Services. “The health and well-being of our residents and employees has been, and continues to be, our top priority. It’s heartbreaking that despite all of our proactive measures, COVID-19 still found a way into Greenleaf Health Campus. While we grieve with those who have lost loved ones, we will continue to relentlessly pursue our mission of caring for and protecting those who remain in our care.”

Currently, Greenleaf Health Campus is partnering with Elkhart County Health Department to obtain testing for its residents and employees. The campus has also put into place a policy requiring at least one negative COVID-19 test result for a resident to be admitted or readmitted into the campus. Throughout the pandemic, Greenleaf Health Campus’ team and Trilogy Health Services have strived to proactively communicate with residents, employees and family members.

“This pandemic is unprecedented, and it has required every Trilogy employee to go above and beyond for the people they serve,” continued Barney. “Even as they operate in an enormously stressful situation, they have looked for ways to bring their residents joy. For example, our Life Enrichment team is helping seniors connect with their loved ones via FaceTime and Skype. Their dedication during these difficult times speaks to their bravery, their character, and their servant hearts. I could not be prouder of every Greenleaf Health Campus team member.”

For those Greenleaf Health Campus family members who have lost a loved one to COVID-19, Trilogy Health Services is offering free spiritual counseling services through Marketplace Ministries. The provider is also hosting virtual church services, which they call Inspired Sundays, each Sunday. Services can be viewed by visiting Greenleaf Health Campus’ Facebook page.

As new information comes to light, Trilogy Health Services and Greenleaf Health Campus will continue to communicate with residents, employees, and family members. To learn more about Trilogy Health Services’ response to the COVID-19 global pandemic, please visit www.trilogyhs.com/covid-19.