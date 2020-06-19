Family to host barbecue to commemorate Eric Logan

There will be a barbecue to commemorate the life of Eric Logan on Sunday, hosted by his brother.

It will be outside of the King Center on Linden Avenue from noon to 6 p.m.

Organizers say while the barbecue is a community event, it is also being held in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Those who plan to attend are reminded to practice social distancing and wear a mask due to the pandemic.

It was a year ago this week that Logan was shot by a South Bend police officer.