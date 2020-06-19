Family to host barbecue to commemorate Eric Logan

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There will be a barbecue to commemorate the life of Eric Logan on Sunday, hosted by his brother.
It will be outside of the King Center on Linden Avenue from noon to 6 p.m.
Organizers say while the barbecue is a community event, it is also being held in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.
Those who plan to attend are reminded to practice social distancing and wear a mask due to the pandemic.
It was a year ago this week that Logan was shot by a South Bend police officer.