Family thankful to be alive after hit-and-run rollover crash

A family says they are thankful to be alive after a hit-and-run rollover crash in South Bend Sunday.

It happened just after 2 p.m. near the corner of Mishawaka Avenue and Ironwood.

Rebecca Clendenin says she was on her way home from her nephew's basketball game when a man in a black Hyundai crashed into her vehicle and rolled over.

When I think about how worse it could have been, it scares me,” Clendenin told 16 News Now.

Clendenin, along with her mother and two kids inside the car, were able to walk away without getting hurt.

As for the driver in the Hyundai, Clendenin says when she went to go check on him, he took off running.

“I ran over there to see what's going on and there's this guy that's already out of the car that's worrying about his cell phone. I'm like “are you the guy that hit me?” He didn't say anything to me and then I find out later that he ran away. He literally walked away. Didn't ask about me, my children, my mom or anything. Had no regards for our human lives,” Clendenin said.

At this time, police say they are still looking for the man who was driving the Hyundai.

Witnesses say they tried restraining the man from leaving the scene, but he managed to get away.