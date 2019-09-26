Family sues school corporation for negligence, false light in bullying case

A Granger family filed a lawsuit against Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation Wednesday over a bullying and assault incident at the end of the 2018-2019 school year at Discovery Middle School.

The lawsuit alleges the school corporation was negligent and breached its fundamental duty to keep students safe.

The 14-year-old was attacked in one of the school's bathrooms on April 8, and video of the attack was posted on the internet and social media.

Two students were later arrested and charged.

The lawsuit alleges the victim had been bullied for some time leading up to the attack, and the school knew about it and failed to take adequate steps to stop it.

"A school corporation owes a fundamental duty to keep its students safe," the family's attorneys say in a release issued Thursday. "… This lawsuit seeks to recover compensation because PHM breached the most fundamental duty owed to [the student] and to his parents: to keep [the student] safe."

The boy reportedly suffered a concussion in the attack, missed school and extracurriculars, and "continues to suffer psychological and emotional injuries from the video that was posted."

Leading up to the attack, the lawsuit claims then-Principal Sheryll Harper personally witnessed the alleged attacker bully the alleged victim, and her response, along with the official response of the school district, was negligent, "and this negligence was a cause of the attack on April 8."

In addition to alleging negligence, the lawsuit accuses the school district of false light, claiming administrators inaccurately said the alleged victim spit on his alleged attacker.

16 News Now reached out to school district administrators and received a response saying that, "On the advice of legal counsel, we are not allowed to make any comments on this matter."

A press conference regarding this lawsuit and problems with bullying at PHM schools will be held Friday at 11 a.m.

