Family speaks out after child dies in accidental shooting

The family of a South Bend one-year-old boy, who was tragically killed in an accidental shooting last week, spoke out for the very first time Monday.​

Angelica Moore, the mother of the 4-year-old boy who accidentally pulled the trigger, says she was enjoying her first day off in two weeks when she found out her son had been involved in a shooting.

"I was at Michigan Beach because it was my only day off in about two weeks. I was relaxing. I didn't think that my child's father would have him in a dangerous situation like that," Moore says.

It was a situation that Moore says left her 4-year-old son with a gun in his hand, accidentally pulling the trigger, and killing his 1-year-old half brother Javion Sexton, all while he was supposed to be with his father.

"It's really horrible. Honestly, I definitely shed my tears for Javion because that should not have happened. I just feel sorry for the living environment he was in at that time.," Moore says.

The tragic incident turned worse after Moore learned soon after the incident that her son was taken into CPS custody with the possibility that she may never see him again.​

"They tried to take him from me. They tried to keep him away from me," Moore says.

But after a court hearing regarding her son's custody, Moore says the judge decided to release her son back to his family, a favorable ruling that Moore says she is thankful for knowing that her child could easily have been on the other end of this tragedy.

.

"I got to be grateful that my son is still alive because it easily could have been my son. He could of easily been there on his own, dropped the gun, or whatever, and it went off and it hit him. I, for a moment, I lost my child too. I'm thankful I'm going to be able to get him back," Moore says.

Per the judge's order, Moore says the court has ordered that her son will have to stay with his grandmother for the time being and receive therapy following Thursday's deadly incident. ​

Police say the investigation is still ongoing.​

