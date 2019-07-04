Family speaks out after baby died Wednesday night

One family is left heartbroken after a 13- month-old died in South Bend Wednesday.

Around 5:29 p.m., police were called to a day care in the 500 block of South Illinois Street, after learning a baby was not breathing.

“Still in shock, disbelief,” said the baby’s grandma, Sabrina Love.

The baby was transported from the west side to the hospital, and pronounced dead there at about 6:12 p.m., the coroner's office reported.

Over the phone, family members said the baby appeared to be fine that morning and showed no signs of sickness.

“Walking around, playing with the kids, laughing, talking and everything,” Love added.

Love said day care staff put him down for a nap and, when checking on him, found that he was unresponsive.

The baby’s mom reportedly got the call while at work and rushed over.

Love got the call while on a trip to Florida.

“I’ve been crying since I’ve been here,” Love said.

The baby just celebrated his birthday last month.

Love said she will miss his bubbly personality.

“And just rock him to sleep. And just give him kisses...He was just so adorable,” Love said.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday. There is a Go Fund Me page to help pay for funeral expenses.

Check it out here: gofundme.com/f/help-raise-money-for-baby-jamiir

We will keep you updated on this developing story.

