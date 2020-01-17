Family shocked after Mishawaka woman dies scuba diving in Florida

A Mishawaka woman, serving Michiana as an attorney for the last four decades, has died after scuba diving in the Florida Keys.

Rebecca Butler Power, formerly the owner of Butler Power Law in Elkhart, was diving off a dive boat in Key West, Florida, Thursday with her husband Barry Power.

Tim Fox, Butler Power’s brother, told 16 News Now Friday that Butler Power went into distress during a 100-foot dive off the U.S.S. General Hoyt S. Vandenberg.

“My brother-in-law saw she was going into distress and they got her up and everything, but then they took her to a hospital in Key West where she was pronounced dead,” Fox said.

Butler Power was 59 years old.

Fox says he was driving near his home in Davenport, Iowa, when he found out about his oldest sister’s death.

“I just didn't want to believe it. Just total shock. Her office is shocked. Everybody is still trying to wrap our head around it,” Fox said.

Butler Power had gone scuba diving in the Florida Keys before, but what she didn’t know when she left for Florida this past weekend is it would be the last time she would say goodbye to her family, her friends and the Michiana community she served as an attorney since 1983.

When asked about what kind of person Butler Power was, Fox responded by saying, "She was awesome. She was amazing."

Butler Power was a former student of Mishawaka High School. She also attended Indiana University South Bend, where earned an undergraduate degree.

She would then go on to pass the bar exam before the age of 23 before graduating from the University of Notre Dame in 1983.

Butler Power's death is the second fatality on the Vandenburg since August. Officials have yet to confirm what caused her death.

Fox says he is still unsure what could have been behind the reason for Butler Power's distress.

“We don't know what would have happened, if it was any condition. She could have just been eating breakfast at some point and then it happened. We don't know at this time. We may never know,” Fox said.

Butler Power is survived by her three daughters and her husband, Barry.

