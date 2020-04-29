Family says they've been 'blessed' with care from Greenleaf

On Tuesday, 16 News Now brought you the story of a woman who was upset at the Greenleaf Health Campus for what she says is a lack of transparency when it comes to her mother's health and the coronavirus.

Since then, we've heard from other people with loved ones at Greenleaf who say they have had a different experience, a more positive one.

Trilogy Health Services, which operates Greenleaf, told 16 News Now that there is nothing they take more seriously than the responsibility of caring for their residents.

On their website, Trilogy says a dozen active Greenleaf employees have tested positive for the coronavirus that's 12.5% of the center's staff.

As of 9:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, they said 50% of Greenleaf's in-home residents have tested positive or presumed positive for COVID-19.

That number decreased to 29% with later numbers released during the day.

Kathleen Patty's mother lives at Greenleaf and has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Her mother is doing well and Kathleen says the center has been great at communicating.

"We've just been so blessed by Greenleaf's care for her and their compassion," Patty said. "The staff I think is just amazing. Say a week ago Monday until now, I have talked to them no less than six or seven times, most of them at the instigation of them not myself."

Patty says her mother is doing well and is fever-free.

On Tuesday, April 28, Trilogy Health Services released the following statement, confirming multiple coronavirus cases at Green Leaf Health Campus in Elkhart:

"According to a study conducted by NBC News, as of April 10, 2020, thirty-six states have reported a total of 2,849 long-term care facilities with COVID-19 cases. Despite many providers’ best efforts, including stringent infection control measures and screening protocols, the virus, which can be transmitted by asymptomatic carriers, continues to find its way into facilities that are home to the country’s most vulnerable population. As COVID-19 continues to work its way through the country, like most providers, Greenleaf Health Campus, located in Elkhart, Indiana, has experienced an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Greenleaf Health Campus has followed infection protocols that were put into place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), and local and state health officials. These include:

-Abiding by a policy to restrict visitors to the campus, with exceptions as permitted for family members of residents with end of life care needs.

-Screening individuals entering the facility, including employees, pharmacy providers, and other medically essential vendors. An individual that does not pass the screening is not permitted to enter the campus and is asked to leave immediately.

-Residents and employees have their temperatures taken multiple times per day and are also monitored for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

-Employees with positive COVID-19 diagnoses are instructed to quarantine, removed from the work schedule, and directed to seek appropriate medical care.

-If any residents become symptomatic, the campus follows isolation precaution measures with closer monitoring in accordance with public health guidelines.

-Any residents with severe symptoms are transferred to a higher level of care when and where appropriate.

-The campus is sanitized with the proper disinfectant solutions frequently.

-Staff wear Personal Protective Equipment to limit the spread of the virus.

-Food is being delivered directly to residents in their rooms.

-Group activities have been cancelled within the campus, as well as community events, until further notice.

-Greenleaf Health Campus is continuously working in coordination with state and local health agencies to ensure that it takes necessary steps to prevent the spread of infection.

“We take these precautions extremely seriously,” commented Leigh Ann Barney, President and CEO of Trilogy Health Services. “The health and well-being of our residents and employees has been, and continues to be, our top priority. It’s heartbreaking that despite all of our proactive measures, COVID-19 still found a way into Greenleaf Health Campus. While we grieve with those who have lost loved ones, we will continue to relentlessly pursue our mission of caring for and protecting those who remain in our care.”

Currently, Greenleaf Health Campus is partnering with Elkhart County Health Department to obtain testing for its residents and employees. The campus has also put into place a policy requiring at least one negative COVID-19 test result for a resident to be admitted or readmitted into the campus. Throughout the pandemic, Greenleaf Health Campus’ team and Trilogy Health Services have strived to proactively communicate with residents, employees and family members.

“This pandemic is unprecedented, and it has required every Trilogy employee to go above and beyond for the people they serve,” continued Barney. “Even as they operate in an enormously stressful situation, they have looked for ways to bring their residents joy. For example, our Life Enrichment team is helping seniors connect with their loved ones via FaceTime and Skype. Their dedication during these difficult times speaks to their bravery, their character, and their servant hearts. I could not be prouder of every Greenleaf Health Campus team member.”

For those Greenleaf Health Campus family members who have lost a loved one to COVID-19, Trilogy Health Services is offering free spiritual counseling services through Marketplace Ministries. The provider is also hosting virtual church services, which they call Inspired Sundays, each Sunday. Services can be viewed by visiting Greenleaf Health Campus’ Facebook page.

As new information comes to light, Trilogy Health Services and Greenleaf Health Campus will continue to communicate with residents, employees, and family members. To learn more about Trilogy Health Services’ response to the COVID-19 global pandemic, please visit www.trilogyhs.com/covid-19.

