Family says Sturgis man hospitalized after road rage incident

A Sturgis father is in the hospital after his family claims he was the victim of a road rage incident. The attack left him with serious injuries, some that might need surgery to fix.

Nottawa and Congress streets create a fairly busy intersection in the city. Drivers are asked to proceed slowly there, and on Wednesday night, the alleged victim's daughter said speed sparked violence.

"He came to this four-way stop, there was words spoken, the guy was swearing at my dad," Angela Morales said.

Morales said her 65-year-old father was knocked off his motorcycle and assaulted by a man in a car.

"My dad only remembers him approaching him and then does not remember anything afterwards," she explained.

Morales said the man drove off after the attack, and she is grateful to the witnesses who took his license plate and called 911.

Sturgis police later arrested a 27-year-old for assault and battery. Police say the assault happened at 7:38 p.m.

"It makes my stomach turn. I think road rage is, or rage in general, is sick," Morales said.

She explained that her retired father has fractured bones in his face, and the right side is swollen. He may have blood behind his eye and could need surgery.

"And then, last night, there was so much blood on the inside of his mouth that he was actually choking on his blood where he couldn't breathe, because his face is so swollen he couldn't open his mouth," she described.

Morales said she thinks the man who beat up her dad should face stiffer consequences. And as for now, she said he father is trying to recover.

"He hasn't said anything bad about the guy. He's just in shock that this even happened to him. Actually, he dropped to his knees and was crying because he couldn't understand why somebody would do that to him," she said.

The family decided to share their story to encourage drivers to think twice before turning to violence. Morales said her father is on Medicare, and the attack is also causing him to lose income.

They created a GoFundMe to help pay for any expenses. If you would like to donate, click here.

