Family says 15-year-old's shooting death was accidental

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit says it will continue to investigate a shooting that left a teenager dead over the weekend.

Police say it happened at the North Lake Apartments around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

According to family, 15-year-old Zoa Charters, who goes by Austin Charters, was accidentally shot in the chest by a teenage boy who happened to be Charters’ best friend.

On Monday, the mother of that teenage boy spoke briefly with 16 News Now off camera.

She says the shooting was a complete accident. She also went on to say that she is heartbroken for the Charters family.

“Nothing good happens when teenagers play with guns, especially when parents aren’t looking,” the mother of Charters' best friend says.

A visitation for Charters will be held on Tuesday, followed by a funeral service on Wednesday.

The Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office says no further information can be released at this time until Elkhart County Homicide concludes its investigation.

So far, no charges have been filed.