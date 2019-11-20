Family-run Christmas tree farm prepares for holiday season

Thanksgiving has not even happened yet, but it is certainly feeling like Christmas.

At Pinecrest Tree Farm, the Goodenough family is already getting in the holiday spirit.

"With one less weekend between Thanksgiving and Chrsitmas, it's pushing everything together," co-owner Kris Goodenough said. "The first weekend of December is the same weekend this year. What’s usually split up in five days will now be three days."

The family farm opens up for the season Saturday, Nov. 23, and it's expected to be a busy year.

"You’re only looking at 32 days between then [opening day] and Christmas day," Goodenough said.

The farm is a beloved tradition for many families here in Michiana.

"With it being our family’s tradition, my parents started this 50 years ago, and it’s carried into our customers," Goodenough said. "It’s their traditions as well."

For more information on the farm, visit its website.

