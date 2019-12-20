Family remembers son by donating hundreds of toys to children's hospital

It’s almost Christmas for children staying at Beacon Children’s Hospital in South Bend.

It’s a place where Mishawaka mom Heather Allman, her husband, Royer, and her youngest son, Ryan, spent most of the holidays with her oldest son, Tyler.

“Our son Tyler passed away last year at the age of 16 from a rare disease, and he spent multiple Christmases in the hospital,” Heather said.

Tyler lost his ability to see and was bound to a wheelchair since he was 11 years old. After passing away in January nearly two years ago, his family is now doing whatever they can to remember Tyler by giving hundreds of donated of toys to children just like him.

“Last year, I decided as a kind of a pick-me-up, what can I do to carry on his legacy? I took his initials T.P.A. and made Tyler’s Peace Angels. So, we are just here to give back to children in the hospital that are going through tough times,” Heather said.

Despite some of those tough times with Tyler, Heather says her son always found a way to make it look so easy.

“He fought everything with such happiness; there was never a sad day for him. He knew he was Tyler. He knew he was Team Tyler,” Heather said.

What Tyler also knew is that Team Tyler wasn’t just about him; it was about helping others, too, something 16 News Now's Lindsay Stone asked the Allmans about Friday.

"What does it feel like to see the community really rally behind your family like this?" she asked.

"It’s just great to be able to help these kids and their families through the holiday season,” Ryan said.

Royer agreed, saying Team Tyler would not be possible without all the community support.

“I thank all the family and friends that have donated and couldn’t be done without all of them and Team Tyler,” Royer said.

When Heather was asked about her reaction to all the support she has received, she was brought to tears.

“Sorry, I’m going to get emotional. It really means a lot, because we had started Team Tyler 10 years ago, and we always had so much support through the years, and even after Tyler passed and for the community to come together and still honor his legacy and his spirit is truly what keeps us going through this holiday season to make other children happy,” she said.

The family donated more than 200 toys, which will be delivered to children staying in the hospital and their families.

