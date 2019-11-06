Family pleads for help after 21-year-old Atlanta college student goes missing

Police, students and friends of a 21-year-old woman, who went missing a week ago, are searching her Atlanta apartment complex and the surrounding area in hopes of finding leads in the case.

Alexis Crawford, a 21-year-old student at Clark Atlanta University, was last seen by her roommate Oct. 30 at the Heritage Station apartments. (Source: Crawford Family/WGCL/CNN)

Nearly a week after 21-year-old Alexis Crawford, a fourth-year student at Clark Atlanta University, went missing, her father, Bobby Wright, spoke Monday at a news conference.

“I love you, baby. Just come home,” he said. “I’m not going to leave until you get home.”

Police are asking the public to notify them with any possible clues as to where Crawford could be. At this point in the investigation, they are not ruling out foul play.

“Everything that you have is important at this time because we need to bring Miss Crawford back home safely to her family,” said Capt. Jacquelyn Ginn-Villaroel of the Atlanta Police Department.

Crawford was last seen by her roommate Oct. 30 at the Heritage Station apartments. Also missing are her cell phone, identification card and debit card. In her last conversation with her sister earlier that night, she asked her family to send her money through an app.

“I hope that God is walking with you, and please prevent any evil that comes her way,” said Crawford’s sister, Alexandria Crawford, at the news conference.

A group of Crawford’s friends came together Tuesday afternoon to search a nearby wooded area, where they say her cell phone pinged.

Police used helicopters and canines to canvass her apartment complex and the surrounding area.

“I hope that somewhere she’s just waiting for somebody to come rescue her. I really hope that they find her alive,” said Atlanta resident Holli Rich.

Crawford was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black hoodie and cheetah print scarf.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

Copyright 2019 WGCL, Crawford Family via CNN. All rights reserved.