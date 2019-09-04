Family-owned restaurant cuts ribbon on renovated space

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday for a new business opening on South Bend's west side.

The Reynoso family opened Tortilleria el Sol a few short years ago. It operated on the weekends on a part-time basis.

Eventually, the restaurant grew to the point where it needed a new location. So, they purchased and renovated the old Anchor Inn building into a full-service restaurant.

"I say I got support with family and friends, but really, now it gets to the point where, wow, there is a job for a family, you know?" owner Esteban Reynoso said. "It's not just a business. So, now we're going to have around 16 to 18 employees, so that's a lot of responsibility. But in the same way, it feels good."

Representatives from both the mayor's office and Downtown South Bend attended the ceremony.

