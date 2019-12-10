Family of toddler who fell from cruise ship to announce lawsuit

The family of Chloe Wiegand will hold a press conference Wednesday to announce a lawsuit against Royal Carribean.

Chloe died tragically after falling from an open window on a ship operated by the cruise line. It was docked in Puerto Rico.

Her grandfather, Salvatore Anello, was holding her up to play at the time. He has been charged with negligent homicide.

The family blames the cruise ship company for leaving the window open.

We'll be keeping our eye on that press conference tomorrow, and bring you the latest details on air and online.

