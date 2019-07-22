Family of toddler who fell from cruise ship makes TV appearance

In a "Today" show exclusive, Alan and Kimberly Wiegand talked to Savannah Guthrie about their daughter's death after falling from a cruise ship.

Eighteen-month-old Chloe Wiegand died after falling out the 11th-story window while the ship was docked in Puerto Rico.

The family says Chloe's grandfather picked her up and placed her on a railing that he thought was behind a glass wall. They said he often did the same thing with Chloe when they attended hockey games, letting her bang on the glass.

The Puerto Rico Department of Justice told NBC News the investigation is in its advanced stages, so it cannot make any comments.

Meanwhile, the family is holding the cruise ship responsible as they deal with the tragic loss of a child.

"Do you blame anyone? Do you blame the cruise company?" Guthrie asked Chloe's parents.

"We obviously blame them," Kimberly Wiegand said. "There are a million things that could've been done to make that safer. I know my mom was asking people, 'Why on Earth is there a window open on the 11th floor without a screen or anything?' And their response to that was, 'We need ventilation.' Well, to that I would say, 'Get a fan. Come up with some other mechanism to make your guests comfortable, rather than creating a tremendous safety hazard that cost our child her life.'"

