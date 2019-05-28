Family of missing South Bend kayaker asking for public's help in finding him

It's been 10 days since South Bend accountant Jacob Sandy was last seen at Porter Beach in Indiana. He is still missing.

"What we're looking for is any help necessary," said Paul Sandy, Jacob's brother.

Nearly two weeks since he was last seen, Jacob's family is dealing with a sad reality.

"We want some dignity for him at this point. We want him to come home," said Carol Smith Sandy, Jacob's mother.

And there's new hope that may be possible. A kayak believed to be Jacob's was found last week in New Buffalo, Michigan, nearly 18 miles from Porter Beach in Indiana. The finder turned it in to New Buffalo police, and the kayak is now in the hands of Indiana Department of Natural Resources officials.

"I was glad they found the kayak, but it was also a pit in my heart cause he wasn't with the kayak," his mother said.

Authorities are still doing routine searches along Porter Beach, but the family has also reached out to others.

"After looking through everything, we decided to start our search up in Chikaming Township and work our way south," said Matthew Quinn, Owner and CEO of Great Lakes Drone Company.

Quinn and his team were in the skies across New Buffalo Tuesday.

"One of the biggest things is just peace of mind for the family, that everybody's doing everything that they can," Quinn said.

And on Memorial Day weekend, a crew from the nonprofit Bruce's Legacy spent two days on the water.

Jacob's family said they're also grateful for the kindness of strangers and volunteers.

"No matter [the] action, how big or small, all these actions combined are going to lead to more hope/help for us," Paul Sandy said.

They say they won't stop until he is found.

"He's with us now. He's with us anyway, but I want to find him and bring him home," his mother said.

Indiana investigators are also waiting on results from Jacob's cellphone records to come in. The hope is that they will better pinpoint his last known location.

If you know anything or happen to see Jacob, you are asked to call the DNR Conservation Dispatch at 812-837-9536.

