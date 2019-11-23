Family of man shot and killed outside Kelly's Pub continue speaking out five months later

Exactly five months ago Saturday, 27-year-old Brandon Williams, from Niles, was shot and killed outside Kelly's Pub in South Bend.

The shooting on June 23 is still painful for his family to process.

"It’s just still like, ‘Wow, my brother's never coming back, he's never coming home'…I haven’t had time to grieve because I’m still in disbelief,’” said sister, Tiara Williams.

Williams died from a gunshot wound that night, and ten others were injured,

Since 11 people were impacted, this was one of South Bend's biggest shootings.

"It was only one fatality, and that's not a big thing for somebody, but for our family that took a chunk of our hearts out…Usually when a black male has been shot, we want to say he's a gang member, it must have been a drug deal gone wrong, and that's not Brandon,” said cousin, Renita Smith.

"Brandon was a momma's boy, so he stayed mostly in the house. He'd go out sometimes, but he'd come right back home,” Williams said.

“I don’t like that 'in the wrong place at the wrong time' because it shouldn't even be like that. You should be able to stand outside and talk without getting shot,” Smith said.

Five months later, family members are left scrambling for answers, as authorities tell them they are working on the case.

Family members want the killer, or killers, to speak up.

Right now, 28-year-old Tyler Crawford, who was present at the time of the murder, is a person of interest.

As authorities do their part, family members are working hard to keep Williams' legacy alive through their organization "Tattoo The World."

The organization gives comfort kits to grieving families; donates to local schools; helps the Women's Care Center; brings more awareness about gun violence; and the list goes on and on.

They said it is something Williams would want them to do.

If you would like to help this organization, here is a link to the GoFundMe page.