Family of South Bend's latest homicide victim deals with tragedy again

Dealing with pain and tragedy all over again.

The family of Deshawn Pfeifer Jr., who was found dead in an alley on Saturday afternoon, spoke exclusively with 16 News Now about what they believe led up to his death and the kind of person he was.

The 20-year-old Pfeifer was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1300 block of Corby Boulevard.

"For you to kill him, shoot him up like you did, and dump my baby in an alley,” grandmother Andrea Nailon said.

“I feel cold. I feel dark. I just have zero comprehension of why,” aunt Alandrea Pfeifer said.

His family is in pain, reliving a nightmare.

“It’s past heartbreaking. It leaves my soul empty because less than 20 years ago, this happened to my son, Deshawn Pfeifer Sr., and now for you to take my grandson, I really have no understanding of it, and what's so scary about it, it happened almost the same way,” Nailon said.

Dominique Williams, 28, was arrested in connection with the shooting death and has been charged with felony murder. He entered a preliminary plea of not guilty and is being held without bond.

Family members said the two worked together.

According to court documents, Williams asked Pfeifer Jr. to help him rob someone of marijuana, and Pfeifer Jr. was shot and killed by the person they attempted to rob.

Family members believe Pfeifer Jr. was somehow set up.

“I think they picked him up, and they took him out, and they put him in a position where they wanted him to do something, and possibly he did not want to do it,” Nailon said.

“He looked for someone who he thought would lead him down a good path, and unfortunately that person did not. Unfortunately that person manipulated him because he was a child,” Alandrea Pfeifer said.

Family members described Pfeifer Jr. as someone who was caring, loving and goofy.

“He gave us something to look forward to. He gave us something to still smile about,” Alandrea Pfeifer said.

He had big goals too. He recently graduated from Penn High School and planned to go to Ivy Tech Community College.

“My nephew was no thug. My nephew was no criminal,” Alandrea Pfeifer said.

The family hopes to set up a scholarship in his name.

As for Williams, an initial hearing is scheduled for Jan. 22.

