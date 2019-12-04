Family of young man with autism shares story to help others

Lighthouse Autism Center offers applied behavior analysis in several locations across Michiana.

One of their first clients was Adam Marshman, a young teen who had a difficult time adjusting to public school.

Adam is now 18, has a steady job and is thriving. His parents, Kullen and Cheryl Marshman, say his success is due to the tremendous work of his therapists at Lighthouse.

They are sharing their story in hopes of helping more families get the support they need for their children.

