Family of child with autism shares importance of early intervention

Lighthouse Autism Center in Michiana provides applied behavior analysis therapy to children with autism, as well as assistance for their families.

The center's assistance has made a big difference in the lives of 5-year-old Scout Stanley and her family.

"When she first started coming here, she didn’t say much, but now she’ll say things back to you," said Scout's dad, Thomas Stanley.

The staff at Lighthouse says early intervention is key to helping children diagnosed with autism.

"When we can catch them when they’re younger and we can start to implement strategies to act appropriate," program manager Courtney Schultz said. "I have parents tell me they got to do fun fall stuff. We’re giving them part of their family life back that they didn’t know they could have."

To learn more about Lighthouse Autism Center, visit its website.

