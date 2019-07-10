Family of SB toddler who died in tragic cruise accident arranging to come home

The family of 18-month-old Chloe Wiegand finished giving their statements to police Wednesday and are hoping to make arrangements to fly home to South Bend Thursday.

Chloe tragically died after falling 11 stories while on a cruise with her family in Puerto Rico. She is the daughter of a South Bend police officer.

Chloe's body has also been released back to the family, according to the public relations company working with the family's lawyer.

She was in her grandfather's arms when she fell from the cruise ship's 11th story on Sunday.

