Family of Kelly's Pub shooting victim pleads for justice

The family of the man killed in a shooting outside Kelly's Pub is speaking out, pleading for justice nearly a month after the fatal shooting.

Brandon Williams was just 27 years old when he lost his life outside of Kelly's Pub in South Bend.

His family spoke Friday night about their lost loved one, someone who always protected them and was known as their neighborhood watchdog.

“Brandon passed, it was senseless, you know?,” said Anthony Gray, his best friend. “You took away everything. You took a lot away from a lot of people for no reason. People need to come forward, you know what I’m saying? Hell, we need justice.”

Williams' best friend and family members are still searching for answers.

“We want justice for Brandon and also the other 10,” said Tiara Williams, his sister. “There needs to be justice fast, before somebody else gets hurt.”

In addition to Brandon Williams' death, 10 others were injured in the shooting.

So far, there have been no arrests.

The Williams family is continuing to ask for anyone with information to come forward.

“Do the right thing,” Rev. Derrick Weaver said. “Just do the right thing. It's not snitching. It's telling to get justice. Not just for Brandon but for everyone.

His family said Brandon was a jokester, the best uncle kids could ask for and that he always looked out for others.

“My best friend, Brandon, always playing jokes, he was a joy,” Gray said.

Friday night, his family and friends came together for a prayer vigil and moment of silence, praying for justice and a better community.

“We need to love our enemies, love our friends, love our neighbors,” Weaver said. "The community just needs to come together and love people.”

His family and friends said what they would if they could speak to Brandon Williams once more.

“I love you,” Weaver said. “I just want to let him know again, I love you.”

“I love you and I miss you,” Tiara Williams said. “The joy that he still gives us even though he's gone is still present through the people, through the community.”

“I’m never going to forget you,” Gray said. “I'm still going to hold my head high for you, because I know that's what you would do. I'm going to be strong for you. I miss you. Brandon, I love you.”

Brandon's sister says the family is going to keep his memory alive through fundraisers and scholarships.

St. Joseph County Metro Homicide continues to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Homicide at 574-235-5009 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

