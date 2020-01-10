Mother reacts to sentencing of son's killer in 2018 bar shooting

“I am very happy. It’s just unbelievable. Thank God.”

More than a dozen family and friends, wearing Avery Brown T-shirts, pose for a group photo following Timothy Mayberry's sentencing Friday.

The mother of 28-year-old Avery Brown is at peace after her son’s killer, Timothy Mayberry, was sentenced to a total of 75 years in prison for shooting and killing Brown at the former Bleachers Bar in Mishawaka in 2018.

“I wish it could have been longer, but I accept what it was good – great,” said Linda Brown, Avery Brown’s mother, following the Mayberry sentencing.

More than a dozen family and friends showed up to the courtroom in Avery Brown T-shirts honoring him.

Brown’s cousins testified in court, saying they don’t hate Mayberry, they just hate what he did.

“When you are sitting in a courtroom and you are looking at pictures of your loved one and you are seeing this person that committed a murder and took your loved one's life, that’s just something that is hard to fathom. All you can do is pray,” Avery’s cousin Taniko Brown said.

“I don't hate Mayberry. I'm going to pray for him. I'm very angry with him, very angry with him. But hopefully he will ask for forgiveness. I just didn't appreciate his callousness when he did get a chance to speak. He had no remorse for Avery's sister or what Avery's mother were going through,” said Dawn Brown Simmons, a cousin of Avery’s.

Mayberry said in court that he is innocent and that shooting Brown was not calculated nor premeditated; it was self-defense.

“His sentence is clearly a reflection of the jury’s consideration of the evidence, and that’s what the just said. Look, you can say what you want to say, but the evidence pointed otherwise and the jury found otherwise,” Chief Deputy Prosecutor Christopher Fronk said.

Simmons says Mayberry took someone away that was very special to them.

“Mayberry has no idea, no idea what he took from this earth. A person that was generous, loving, always there for you. He was the best friend, the best family member,” Simmons said.

And as his mother would say, he was the best person you could ever meet.

“Avery was a legend. Avery was awesome. There’s a lot of words to describe Avery. I miss my son, but just knowing who he was, that’s what gave me peace and that’s what helped me get through it because of the person he was. I’m happy that no other mom have to go through this,” Brown said.

Mayberry said in court that he is innocent and will be appealing the court’s decision.

As for the Brown family, they will continue to honor Avery Brown starting on his birthday on Feb. 22, when they host the second annual Avery Brown Basketball Classic

