Family member tells what really happened days before murder of Emmett Till

Many of you may be familiar with the story of Emmett Till. He was a 14-year-old black boy from Chicago who visited family in Mississippi in 1955.

He never made it back home.

He was tortured and brutally murdered days after he whistled at a white woman while at a store with family members. The killing gripped a nation and many say sparked the civil rights movement. In a rare one-on-one interview with 16 News Now’s Joshua Short, the only living witness to this American tragedy sheds light on what really happened.

Wheeler Parker, was 16 years old when he, his cousin Emmett and other family members decided to get some snacks at Bryant’s Grocery store on that fateful day in August. Wheeler was there when his cousin whistled at the storeowner’s wife. Even though it happened 64 years ago, Parker remembers it as if it were yesterday.

“I go in, I purchased something, I remember him coming in,” Parker recalling the events of 1955 at Bryant’s Grocery Story. “I said I hope he’s got his ‘yes sirs’ and ‘no ma’ams’ together…and Emmett whistled I mean wolf whistled, man we could’ve fainted.”

Something as innocuous as a whistle was huge because “he whistled at a white woman,” according to Till's cousin.

That was life in the segregated South, especially in Mississippi where Emmett Till was visiting family in August of 1955. It was Till’s first time visiting the Jim Crow South where laws differed from those in his hometown of Chicago.

“He was a prankster,” Parker explained. “I remember one time we were on 63rd and Cottage Grove, back in 1954. He stuttered real [badly], he had a stutter, a bad stutter. ‘I got my two big c-c-cousins with me from A-A-Argo, Illinois and nobody can beat them up.’ I said ‘What are you saying?’…and so we grabbed him. He’s going to be the center of attraction.”

A few nights after that infamous whistle, Till would become the center of a national story.

“It was about 2:30 in the morning, and I hear these people talking and I said man. They were talking about what happened at the store,” Parker told 16 News Now’s Joshua Short, describing the night Till was kidnapped from their family’s home.

Then there came a knock at the door. It was Roy Bryant and J.W. Milam. Roy was the husband of Carolyn Bryant, Till’s accuser. They went room to room, looking for Till. Family members were frozen with fear.

“So I just started praying,” Parker said. “You can feel death man because I said we getting ready to die, these people gone kill us.”

Parker continues: “It was dark as a thousand midnights, I can see he had a flashlight and a pistol. They accosted Emmett. They were sitting there talking to him and he [isn’t] getting nothing right. “It was pure hell, just terror.”

“It was so much fear,” Parker describing that night after Till was kidnapped. “My grandmother couldn’t stay anymore. She tried to go next door to get help but the guy wouldn’t help. She tried to give him money, so she left and went to her brother’s house.”

Parker says he got up and put on his shoes. He thought Bryant and Milam would return.

“I’m heading for the woods,” he said. “I stayed and waited for daylight to come which seemed like it would never come, it was a horrible night, a horrible experience, even now it seemed like just a nightmare.”

But the pain was indeed real and palpable.

For three days the family had no idea what happened to Till. On the third day, his decomposed body was pulled from the Tallahatchie river in Mississippi. He was so disfigured, his uncle identified him only by an initialed ring. His mother requested his body be sent back to Chicago where she wanted an open casket-funeral.

Emmett’s mother wanted the world to see her son. The open casket opened the eyes of the world, forcing all to acknowledge the brutality of racism in America.

Wheeler says he forgives Carolyn Bryant, Till’s accuserhis accuser.

“You have to,” he said. “If you don’t forgive, it’s a heavy burden to carry.”

A burden our nation has had to grapple with for decades.

But the heavy lifting continues today. Emmett Till’s Memorial site in Mississippi has been shot up multiple times, even defaced with acid at one point. Last month, Joshua Short reported on 16 Morning News Now on three college students posing with guns near it as well.

As Parker says, the point of this story is not to inflame but to inform because even though this was 64 years ago, there are still lessons to be learned from this tragedy.

