Family, friends with England ties reunite for Liverpool-Dortmund game

Although Liverpool is "across the pond," there's a strong connection to its soccer team here in South Bend.

"We're gonna win the cup, we're gonna win the cup!" they chanted.

It's a special reunion for one group of family and friends to cheer on a team that's kept this group close for generations.

"Win, lose, draw, no matter what, Liverpool fans are the absolute best and strongest fans in the entire world," said Eric Love, director of staff diversity and inclusion at the University of Notre Dame.

And seven of them are in South Bend. They traveled from Colorado, Oregon, Illinois, Minnesota. Mom, Bennie, is from Idaho.

"It's wonderful to be here for the game, but it's also wonderful to have family and close friends here together," Bennie Love said.

Mrs. Love is actually from Liverpool, England, and made sure to pass along her fandom.

"I've had this cup since 1974," Eric Love said.

"I went there in '73 and became an instant fan," said Rick Hart, a high school family friend.

"One of my favorite players when we lived in Liverpool was Kevin Keegan, and so I named my son - his first name is Keegan," Ricky Love said.

Eric and his siblings lived in England before moving to the United States. As an adult, his house is now filled with Liverpool effects.

"My cousin, who works security at Anfield Stadium where Liverpool plays, he gets jerseys sometimes and gets teams to sign them," Eric Love said.

"Our motto is, 'You'll never walk alone,' and that's what the Liverpool team is all about," Bennie Love added.

The motto holds true, even if you're the competition.

"So, you say that 'you'll never walk alone,' does that include the losers?" 16 News Now's Kim Shine asked.

"They just have to walk a little bit behind us," Ricky said through a crowd of laughter.

