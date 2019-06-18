Family donates $100,000 to John Glenn Education Foundation Board

A Walkerton man and his family have donated $100,000 to the John Glenn Education Foundation Board.

From the John Glenn Education Foundation:



On June 4th, Branson Hiatt and his family gifted the John Glenn Education Foundation Board with a generous donation of $100,000.00. Members of the Hiatt family joining Branson were John and Nancy (Hiatt) Turner of Walkerton and Charles and Marilyn (Hiatt) Sherland of Walkerton. Acknowledged but unable to attend were Dr. William and LaVerne Hiatt of Hendersonville, NC.

Branson and his longtime wife of seventy-two and a half years had discussed donating the money to the JGEF as a family prior to her passing earlier this year. Branson said that Mary Lou would have agreed with the family’s decision. Branson and his family have been long time residents and active community members of Walkerton, IN.

Mr. Hiatt, humorous and quick-witted, entertained the JGEF Board of Directors with details of his earlier years in the community and the impressive timeline of his successful life, thus affording him the ability to provide such a generous donation.

In a letter he provided, Mr. Hiatt wrote, “I believe that JGHS, and the entire John Glenn School District form one of the key pillars that make Walkerton and the surrounding area a great place to live. The education provided to John Glenn students enriches our community and provides opportunities to local families.” Mr. Hiatt’s son, daughters, granddaughter and two grandsons attended school in the John Glenn School Corporation. His granddaughter, Sarah Rice, became a teacher and taught at John Glenn.

The Hiatt family had one request concerning the $100,000.00 donation. They asked that the money be used as scholarships for higher education expenses to be awarded to graduating seniors or recent graduates of John Glenn High School.

JGSC Superintendent, Dick Reese shared, “I sincerely appreciate the generous donation from the Branson and Mary Lou Hiatt Family. I have known the family for many years and the generous donation to be used as scholarships to help fund tertiary education expenses for deserving John Glenn High School graduates. It is rewarding to live in a community so supportive of post-secondary education.”



