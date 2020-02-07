Family asks for prayers after Plymouth middle schooler undergoes surgery

A Plymouth middle schooler who is at St. Jude's Children's Hospital in Memphis for brain tumor treatment has undergone surgery.

According to a GoFundMe page for Jaisyn Reese, his father, Emmanuel, says Jaisyn is out of surgery, but his tumor is malignant and there is no way to remove it.

He said their next step is radiation treatment to try and shrink the tumor. The Reese family is asking for prayers for Jaisyn.

If you want to help, on Feb. 13, the Lincoln Middle School cheerleaders are hosting a fundraiser for the family at Ponderosa Steakhouse in Plymouth.

