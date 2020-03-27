Family Justice Center & County Police Partner on Social Media Campaign to help victims of domestic violence amid coronavirus pandemic

The Family Justice Center of St. Joseph County and Sheriff Redman announce a coordinated social media awareness campaign. More people were booked into the St. Joseph County Jail during the years of 2018 & 2019 for domestic battery than for any other single crime. Due to the current school closings, quarantines, increases in unemployment, closure of bars and taverns, and other stressors, both the Family Justice Center and the St. Joseph County Police anticipate a spike in domestic violence incidents in the coming weeks. County Police have already seen a small uptick in calls for family disputes and disturbances this week.

Executive Director of the Family Justice Center, Amy Stewart-Brown, stated “during this time of social distancing and self-isolation to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we recognize that home is not the safest place for everyone in our community; the threats inherent in domestic and family violence are realities for many every day.” Stewart-Brown continued, “we know that victims of domestic violence often experience social isolation as a form of abuse, and we expect that this will only increase as access to their typical support systems (school, work, family, neighbors, and social services) becomes much more limited.”

Starting today, Sheriff Redman and the Family Justice Center are joining together on a social media campaign aimed at bringing awareness to domestic violence and increasing community knowledge about resources and options available for those that may experience violence and abuse. Sheriff Redman explained “the work of the Family Justice Center is critical in our police department’s efforts to intercede and reduce the family violence that occurs in our community. This partnership is not new; we work with the FJC regularly on this common goal and look forward to continuing our collective efforts.”

Stewart-Brown followed, stating “to support our neighbors that will continue to be victimized in the coming weeks, the Family Justice Center of St. Joseph County remains open and dedicated to being a critical lifeline to services including safety planning, advocacy, legal services, and referrals to other community-based services, including safe shelter.” Stewart-Brown also explained that “our highly-trained staff are prepared to provide immediate and solutions-based support to our community during this time of uncertainty.”

The FJC Executive Director concluded her statement saying, “our agency has a long-standing partnership with the St. Joseph County Police Department and other local law enforcement agencies, and we are dedicated to working together to make sure that the safety net for victims of domestic and family violence remains intact.”

Lastly, Sheriff Redman stated “I want to remind everyone that quarantine and isolation does not mean that you are alone. There is help available. Our officers are still patrolling the streets of St. Joseph County and we have been proactively increasing our patrols in the subdivisions and neighborhoods so that we are closer to the folks confined to home.” Sheriff closed stating, “I want to thank the Executive Director and the entire staff of the Family Justice Center for their work on this and all of the things they do for the citizens of St. Joseph County.”

The Family Justice Center of St. Joseph County can be reached at 574-234-6900 (Monday-Friday 8am-4:30pm), and the SOS Crisis Line provides 24/7 crisis intervention at 574-289-HELP.