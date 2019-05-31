Family Dollar expanding into alcohol sales

Family Dollar is adding booze to boost sales. About 1,000 stores will start selling alcohol, according to USA Today.

The chain announced in March it will close nearly 400 stores this year on top of the more than 120 it closed in 2018.

It will also rebrand around 200 stores as Dollar Tree. The two operate as a combined company but have underperformed since joining forces in 2015.

There are now plans to expand the party goods section and test higher-priced products at its exclusive $1 locations.

