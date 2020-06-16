Family & friends honor Eric Logan on 1-year anniversary of police-involved death

As national cries continue surrounding the death of George Floyd, similar cries still exist locally one year after the police-involved death of South Bend man, Eric Logan.

Logan, who was 53 years old at the time, was shot to death by former South Bend Police Sgt. Ryan O'Neil last year on Father's Day after police say Logan lunged at O'Neil with a knife.

On Tuesday, family and friends gathered for a prayer service outside Central High Apartments near Logan's memorial, the very same spot he was killed.

In tears, as a dozen or so people marched from WUBS radio station to Logan's memorial, were many of Logan's relatives including his mother, Shirley Newbill, and his brother, Tyree Bonds.

Bonds, wearing a Black Lives Matter t-shirt to Logan's prayer service, says even though O'Neil's actions were justified after a nine-month long investigation, it does not change that O'Neil's camera was never turned on, leaving O'Neil as the only witness to the deadly encounter.

"What happened? What really happened? If their video cams was on, it would have revealed what really happened, but since it wasn't, the only thing we can do is speculate. Everybody can speculate because the story they gave wasn't how it really had happened. There's different stories and we still in the same spot. We don't know," Bonds says.

Following a prayer lead by a local pastor outside Logan's honorary prayer service, everyone in attendance was given a balloon symbolizing Logan's life.

At once, everyone released their balloons into the air in unity -- the same unity the Logan family says is needed to bring meaningful reforms, not only to the South Bend Police Department, but nationwide.