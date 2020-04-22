Family & friends hold 100th birthday celebration for Rochester woman

Imagine it’s your birthday and you’re turning 100 years old, but you stay at a nursing home and you’re not allowed to leave because of the coronavirus -- that was Rosie Day of Rochester on Tuesday.

Rosie Day celebrates 100th birthday with surprise parade outside Life Center Care nursing home in Rochester Tuesday.

Though, Day still wanted to party. So her family and friends decided to bring the party to her by throwing a surprise parade.

Over 100 vehicles lined up in front of Life Care Center nursing home where Day currently resides. Up to this point, any residents at the nursing home are not allowed to leave the building because of the fear of getting exposed to COVID-19.

On this occasion, with proper physical distancing measures, Day's birthday was exception. She was able to go outside and wave to her family and friends from the nursing home's front lawn as they paraded down the street one-by-one.

Day's family says throwing a birthday parade was difficult mostly because Day has seen a lot of them in her lifetime. In fact, she used to organize them too.

It's safe to say impressing her was going to be a challenge. However, the entire community was up for the challenge.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Department led the way by filling the streets with their sirens. Then came family, friends, and neighbors cheering from their sunroofs, balloons bouncing from the backseat, and posters plastered on almost every car in line.

But the celebration did not stop there. From semi-trucks to mushroom floats, to children playing trumpets, a life-size "100" craved out of wood, a throne tied to the top of a minivan, and a birthday certificate from the mayor, Day says she seen things she has never seen in 100 years.

"Have you ever seen anything like this in 100 years?" Day was asked. "Not as big as this parade. I had a lot of fun on my birthday -- a lot of surprises."

And if that wasn't enough, Day says she's feeling a little younger now after being part of such an unforgettable celebration.

"I want to thank them for having this for me. It makes me feel younger," Day said laughingly.

To everyone's surprise, it's ironic on Day's 100th birthday, she was able to accomplish three things she had never done in her lifetime: make the newspaper, make her TV debut, and celebrate her birthday with a parade in her honor.