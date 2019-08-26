Family Video is still going strong in Michiana

While giant video retail chains like Blockbuster are nearly a thing of the past, Family Video is thriving, and they say it is all because they offer an experience you can't find anywhere else.

"There's really nothing like it anymore," said Wesley Hapner, assistant manger at the Family Video in Warsaw. "Your hometown type of thing where you know someone coming in. I call people by their first name and they call me by my first name a lot now."

Hapner says Family Video offers a connection you can't get online or at a giant retailer.

"You don't go to Walmart and get that," Hapner said. "Everyone is brushed through, and I want to take each customer as a specific experience."

It is also an experience that offers customers new releases weeks before they're available to stream, hard-to-find classics and a large selection of video games at a lower price.

You can also get a one-on-one interaction with someone who knows a thing or two about movies, like Wesley.

He's even in a few of the movies you can spot on the shelves. To find out which ones, watch the video above.

