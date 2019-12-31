Families, friends enjoy snow tubing at St. Patrick's

Plenty of families, friends and more went snow tubing at St. Patrick's County Park on Tuesday.

Everyone was having a good time, despite the chilly temps.

Workers at St. Patrick's say it's about giving people something fun to do.

"We start the day after Christmas if there's any snow, which there was not this year. So it's the first time we've been open this year. And you see we're here for limited hours today, and we will not be open tomorrow because the hill is rapidly disappearing," explained K.C. Nieboer, the leisure services leader.

For more information on when you can go tubing, visit sjcparks.org/592/St-Patricks

