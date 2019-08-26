Fall-like temperatures with rain Monday

TODAY:

Mainly dry, to start, with mild conditions this morning. Scattered showers on 16 Doppler Radar through the late morning and early afternoon hours. Rain will be light to moderate with 0.25-0.75” of accumulation. Cloudy skies and a bit of a breeze from the southeast. Highs stall out in the low 70s.

TONIGHT:

Cooling into the middle and upper 60s tonight. Mostly cloudy skies with a few additional showers overnight.

TOMORROW:

A bit warmer with early showers on the radar. Rain slowly ends Tuesday before noon. Afternoon highs reach the upper 70s. Moments of afternoon sunshine.