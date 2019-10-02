Fall fun with the family: Exploring Thistleberry Farm

Thistleberry Farm has been serving the Michiana community for decades and is now open for families to enjoy the fall season.

From hayrides to pumpkin patches and so much more, the farm is the perfect destination for families to enjoy the outdoors together.

"My family bought the farm back in the '40s, so it's been in our family for three generations now," co-owner Dave Frushour said. "Currently, my sister and I run Thistleberry Farm. Originally, we just started selling pumpkins, and we added in some corn mazes. It's really grown.

"We have several corn mazes, some adults and kid versions. We also have walking mazes through the corn. We do hayrides, pony rides, there's just a lot to do on the farm."

For Dave and his family, it's all about putting smiles on the faces of everyone who comes to the farm.

"When you stop and watch all of the kids out there playing, a lot of times they don't want to leave," Frushour said.

The farm is open every day from 3-7 p.m., with extended hours on the weekend. For ticket prices and more information on the farm, check out their website.

