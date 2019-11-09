Fall Craft Fair underway at Celebrations Palace in Mishawaka

A weekend event has arts, crafts, music, and free finger food.

The Fall Craft Fair kicked off Saturday at Celebrations Palace in Mishawaka.

The event is the first of its kind to be held there.

Co-Manager Courtney Kalkahager says her goal is to use the venue to bring the heart of the community back together again.

"We really want to support our community. That is the goal of this place is we're tucked into a neighborhood and we want to support our community and make sure that they know we're here to support them just as much as they are here to support us," she explains.

The Fall Craft Fair continues Sunday, with doors opening at 10 a.m. and closing at 6 p.m.