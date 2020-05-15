Fake grenade left at Mishawaka hotel prompts police and ATF response

A hotel guest in Mishawaka caused quite a stir after leaving behind a gun and what appeared to be a hand grenade.

Mishawaka Police and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms responded to the Comfort Inn on North Main Street in Mishawaka shortly after 9:30 Friday morning.

Police say the grenade did turn out to be fake and that there was no danger to the public.

They are now trying to locate the owner of these items.

Police are also sending out a reminder to always remember to grab all your items when you checkout of a hotel, especially potentially dangerous ones.

"When you're leaving or visiting places make sure you get all you items after you check out. Its always a good idea, you know, we don't want to leave anything behind especially if it happens to be a firearm or something that belongs to you. You don't want someone else getting it or using it in a crime or anything," Lt. Tim Williams with Mishawaka Police says.

Police say it is too early to tell if the owner of the gun and other items will face any charges.