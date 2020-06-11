Faith leaders pray Mayor Mueller 'opens his heart' to police reform

Faith leaders say they are frustrated following a meeting with South Bend Mayor James Mueller Thursday saying the mayor isn't holding up his end of the bargain when it comes to police reform.​

​

"Why hasn't it happened? What is the hold up?" Faith In Indiana's James Williams says.

Williams, who joined Mayor Mueller and more than 20 other faith leaders on a virtual meeting, says the only positive outcome from Thursday's meeting was getting a chance to speak to the mayor, even though most of the his answers were not what Williams wanted to hear.

"We were a little bit disappointed. I shouldn't say a little bit -- very disappointed -- because it's a constant moving the needle to the right as opposed to taking a stand."​

However, Mayor Mueller told reporters he has taken a stand about making changes to the police department far before his administration took office in January.

"Systemic racism is real. It's pervasive across American life, not just in law enforcement, and we need to do what it takes to address it," Mueller says.

For leaders representing Faith In Indiana, they say it is going to take a whole lot more than the mayor's words.

Some of their demands include implementing a police discipline matrix to hold officers accountable who cross the line, to review and revise use of force policies, and to provide de-escalation and procedural justice training for officers.

After presenting these plans to Mueller, Williams says the mayor failed to commit to any of them.

"We want a position to be taken now so that the entire community can see that he's serious. Other mayors are doing it, what is the problem with our mayor?" Williams said.

Yet, Mueller says he does not have a problem with implementing a police discipline matrix but he is going to need more time, given the pandemic has not allowed his office to operate like they used to.

"I understand they are frustrated that some things haven't happened already or isn't a firm deadline on certain things, but they are all things that we're working on and hope to have announcements in the coming days.

Williams says Faith In Indiana are giving Mueller until Tuesday, June 16th, before they expect to have a drafted plan on the changes to police reform they presented.

On the other hand, Mayor Mueller says carrying out some of those changes likely won't happen before July.